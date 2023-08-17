Facebook user arrested for inflammatory posts against Malaysian king

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Malaysian police arrested a 43 year old man of spreading hate from the Facebook account @SamBanjar Perak. He was detained following his online posts that incited disorder and insulted Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah. The arrest was made yesterday in Bera, Pahang, Malaysia and the suspect is in custody till tomorrow, the local news agency Bernama reported.

Claimed to be the administrator of the Facebook account @SamBanjar Perak, the man was detained for posting content that cast aspersions on the king, Sultan Abdullah. The case is presently under investigation as per Article 4 of the 1948 Sedition Act and Article 233 of the 1988 Communications and Multimedia Act.

In their quest for bringing about public probity in the use of online social media, officials urged citizens to exercise discretion and abstain from posting content that undermines peace and sovereignty, especially topics about race, religion, and the institution of the monarchy, reported the Straits Times.

Not only that but a political poster was also posted on the ANWAR IBRAHIM Facebook page by @SamBanjar Perak, encouraging the public to oppose the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah if Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim refused to give up his office. This post intensifies the insult towards His Majesty by tagging him as “stubborn” for his alleged failure in safeguarding his subjects.

The individual, suspected to control Facebook handle @SamBanjar Perak, broadcasted a seditious statement that insults … the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, said in a statement. The case is actively scrutinised under Section 4(1) of the 1948 Sedition Act and Section 233 of the 1998 Communications and Multimedia Act.

This incident happens to overlap with the king’s endeavours in assisting victims of the recent flood catastrophe, which was widely appreciated by the citizens. This act of defiance has caught the public eye and is trending over social media platforms.