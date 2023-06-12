Anwar Ibrahim to address Indonesia maritime border deal in Parliament

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced he will address the concerns raised by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin regarding the recent maritime border agreement with Indonesia during the Prime Minister’s Questions and Answers (PMQ) session in Parliament. Anwar urged Muhyiddin to attend the debate and stated that he hopes he will be present.

Follow us on :













The prime minister’s statement came during a press conference following the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting. Muhyiddin alleged that Anwar signed the treaties during Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s recent visit to Malaysia, despite advice from maritime experts to the contrary. Muhyiddin called for an explanation from the prime minister concerning the treaties.

In addition, Anwar mentioned that discussions between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) regarding seat distribution for the upcoming state elections in six states are in the final stage. The states involved in these elections are Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan.