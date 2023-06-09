Anwar Ibrahim prioritises people over personal experience at Umno Assembly

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasised the importance of prioritising the interests of the people and the country over personal experiences during his attendance at the Umno General Assembly 2023 in Kuala Lumpur. As the Pakatan Harapan chairman, Anwar focused on promoting unity and strengthening his Unity Government to continue benefiting the nation.

Anwar stated, “What’s important is performing the duties for the country, personal experience is important but it should not be placed above the interests of the people and the country.” He expressed his comfort in attending the assembly, having been in similar environments before.

Anwar arrived at the World Trade Centre, where he was greeted by Umno president and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, along with the entire Umno leadership. This marked Anwar’s first attendance at an Umno General Assembly since being expelled from the party in 1998 when he served as deputy president.

Leaders of Unity Government component parties were also present, including Deputy Prime Minister and senior vice-president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Fadillah Yusof, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, MCA president Wee Ka Siong, and MIC president S.A. Vigneswaran.