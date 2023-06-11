11-year-old and father arrested for viral underage driving video
An 11-year-old boy and his father were arrested in Pandamaran, Malaysia, after a video of the child driving his father’s car on Jalan Banting-Pandamaran went viral. The video, which was 1.21 minutes long, captured the boy driving a silver Proton Saga last Friday around 6pm. South Klang district police chief, Cha Hoong Fong, confirmed that the pair were arrested at their home and taken to the South Klang district police headquarters traffic police station for further investigation.
The father, aged 49, and his son are being investigated under Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for underaged driving, Section 111 of the same Act for conspiring or allowing the commissioning of an offence, as well as Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglecting or exposing a child that might result in physical or emotional harm.
Cha Hoong Fong also advised the public not to be complacent and to monitor the movement of their children to avoid untoward incidents.
