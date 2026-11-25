Laos officially graduated from the United Nations’ list of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) yesterday, November 24, becoming the first Southeast Asian country and the ninth worldwide to achieve the status change.

Laos had remained on the LDC list since 1971. It first met all three UN graduation criteria during the 2018 review, which assessed national income, human assets such as health and education, and economic vulnerability.

The UN General Assembly subsequently granted Laos an extended five-year preparatory period before its graduation took effect in November 2026.

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Cambodia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste remain the only Southeast Asian countries on the LDC list. Under a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2024, Cambodia is scheduled to graduate on December 19, 2029, while Myanmar does not yet have a confirmed graduation date.

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) credited improvements in income, healthcare and education.

Despite its improved development indicators, Laos continues to face economic challenges. UNCTAD figures show that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.8% in 2025, while average annual inflation eased to 7.7%.

However, UNCTAD warned that high public debt continues to limit the government’s ability to invest in development. Businesses and households also face higher fuel, transport and logistics costs, partly linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

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Public and publicly guaranteed debt reached approximately 87% of GDP in 2025. Interest payments accounted for 16% of government expenditure that year, exceeding the combined 10% allocated to healthcare and education.

Graduation from the LDC category does not automatically mean Laos will lose access to development assistance or concessional loans. However, the terms and transition arrangements vary depending on individual international partners and programmes.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has warned that Laos could face less favourable terms on concessional loans from Japan and South Korea and lose access to the LDC Fund.

UNCTAD has urged the Lao government to strengthen its development strategy through better management of natural resources, industrial policy and structural reforms.

Its recommendations include supporting local suppliers, improving access to finance, helping businesses meet international export standards and strengthening logistics and digital infrastructure. These measures could help Lao companies participate more effectively in regional supply chains.

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