Korean boss jailed for blasting air gun into Thai worker’s rectum

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 16, 2026, 4:00 PM
2 minutes read
Korean boss jailed for blasting air gun into Thai worker’s rectum

A South Korean factory owner has been sentenced to three years in prison for seriously injuring a Thai worker with a compressed-air gun earlier this year. The court rejected the employer’s claim that the incident was a prank and criticised his treatment of the injured worker.

The Suwon District Court delivered the ruling yesterday, October 15, convicting the owner of a metal-cleaning factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, of aggravated bodily injury and violations of South Korea’s Labour Standards Act.

The defendant, a man in his 60s whose identity was withheld, attacked a Thai employee in his 40s on February 20 using an industrial compressed-air gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Yonhap News Agency, the court found that the employer deliberately directed high-pressure air into the worker’s rectum for approximately seven seconds, causing a perforation measuring about 10 centimetres. The victim required emergency surgery.

During the trial, the employer denied deliberately injuring the worker, maintaining that the incident was an accident or a prank.

However, Judge Koo Na-young rejected his explanation, citing the victim’s consistent testimony and medical evidence. The court found that the employer continued the air gun attack despite the worker complaining of pain.

The judge also criticised the employer for allegedly laughing while the worker was suffering and attempting to persuade him to return to Thailand rather than receive further medical treatment.

Related Articles

The court found that the employer had deducted medical expenses from the worker’s wages and had also assaulted other foreign employees while claiming to be joking.

Although the employer reached a settlement with the victim, who no longer wished to pursue punishment, the judge concluded that he had shown insufficient remorse. Prosecutors had sought a seven-year prison sentence.

The court also dismissed an intimidation case against the employer’s wife, who had been accused of threatening to report the worker to immigration officials. The case was dismissed because the victim did not wish to pursue punishment, rather than because she was acquitted.

The incident first came to public attention in April, prompting a police investigation and a search of the factory. The three-year sentence marks the latest development in the case.

In related news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 16, 2026, 4:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Pattaya restaurant catches fire after loud bang, no casualties Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant catches fire after loud bang, no casualties

1 hour ago
Man killed in shooting outside Bangkok cannabis shop Bangkok News

Man killed in shooting outside Bangkok cannabis shop

1 hour ago
Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined over 4,000 baht fare demand Bangkok News

Bangkok tuk tuk driver fined over 4,000 baht fare demand

1 hour ago
Bangkok man arrested over fake study seeking teen nude photos Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested over fake study seeking teen nude photos

2 hours ago
Elephant found dead with electric wire caught on trunk in Loei field Thailand News

Elephant found dead with electric wire caught on trunk in Loei field

3 hours ago
Vietnamese men illegally cross into Thailand, blame Facebook job offer Crime News

Vietnamese men illegally cross into Thailand, blame Facebook job offer

5 hours ago
Chinese man held in Phuket over nearly five-year visa overstay Phuket News

Chinese man held in Phuket over nearly five-year visa overstay

5 hours ago
Pattaya girl beaten by group after no-makeup photo gossip Pattaya News

Pattaya girl beaten by group after no-makeup photo gossip

6 hours ago
Pattaya gambling bust catches nine after condo left unlocked Pattaya News

Pattaya gambling bust catches nine after condo left unlocked

6 hours ago
Cambodian suspect farts at police during Pattaya drug raid Pattaya News

Cambodian suspect farts at police during Pattaya drug raid

6 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new baggage search rules take effect today Thailand News

Thailand’s new baggage search rules take effect today

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 16 October: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 16 October: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok showers

10 hours ago
South Korean man held after Thai woman reports Pattaya assault Crime News

South Korean man held after Thai woman reports Pattaya assault

23 hours ago
Pattaya driver asks couple to wait until hotel before sex acts Pattaya News

Pattaya driver asks couple to wait until hotel before sex acts

23 hours ago
Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home Northern Thailand News

Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home

23 hours ago
Black bag stuffed with over 100 wet underwear found in Buriram Northern Thailand News

Black bag stuffed with over 100 wet underwear found in Buriram

24 hours ago
Thailand, Switzerland push EFTA deal and US0m carbon plan Politics News

Thailand, Switzerland push EFTA deal and US$120m carbon plan

1 day ago
Chinese ex-flight attendant held for aiding illegal border crossings Crime News

Chinese ex-flight attendant held for aiding illegal border crossings

1 day ago
Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16 Hua Hin News

Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16

1 day ago
More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings Bangkok News

More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings

1 day ago
Malaysian couple questioned over 7 fuel cans near IMF meetings Bangkok News

Malaysian couple questioned over 7 fuel cans near IMF meetings

1 day ago
Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate News

Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate

1 day ago
Disabled lottery seller killed, dumped in Nan River over debt Crime News

Disabled lottery seller killed, dumped in Nan River over debt

1 day ago
Thai pilgrims get new flights after Riyadh airport strike Bangkok News

Thai pilgrims get new flights after Riyadh airport strike

1 day ago
China hands death sentences to 3 Myanmar scam gang leaders Crime News

China hands death sentences to 3 Myanmar scam gang leaders

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai teenage goalkeeper secures move to Japan’s J1 league