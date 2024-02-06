King Charles III begins cancer treatment, postpones engagements

Photo courtesy of Toby Melville

In a significant health update, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III of the United Kingdom has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. This statement comes after a recent hospital visit initially intended for benign prostate enlargement treatment, during which another concerning issue was discovered.

The 75 year old king has begun a regular treatment schedule and has been advised by his medical team to postpone public engagements for the time being. However, he will continue to carry out his royal duties and manage state documents as usual.

King Charles III expressed gratitude toward the medical team for their swift intervention and maintained a positive outlook on his treatment. He hopes to resume public duties as soon as possible and has chosen to disclose his diagnosis to prevent speculation and to foster understanding among those affected by cancer, reported KhaoSod.

The diagnosis of King Charles III’s cancer followed reports over the past two weeks regarding his health. On January 17, it was announced that the King would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate in the following week. By January 26, he visited the London Clinic, a private hospital in London, while Queen Camilla assured the public that he was in good health. On January 29, King Charles left the hospital after a three-day treatment and was advised by the Palace to postpone his royal engagements for a period of recovery.

On February 4, King Charles III, accompanied by his wife Camilla, appeared at a church in Sandringham, marking his first public appearance since the hospital stay. The following day, Buckingham Palace disclosed that the king had been diagnosed with a form of cancer detected during his recent treatment and had started a standard course of therapy.

Buckingham Palace has not specified the type of cancer, except to clarify that it is not prostate cancer. The discovery was made amidst the king’s treatment for benign prostate enlargement.