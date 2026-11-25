North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally welcomed newly appointed ambassadors from 10 countries, including Thailand, and accepted their diplomatic credentials during a ceremony in Pyongyang on November 22. It was reportedly the first time in more than 30 years that a North Korean leader had personally performed the duty.

The ambassadors represented Russia, Sweden, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, the Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Thailand and Bangladesh. Kim posed for photographs with each envoy at the headquarters of the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee, with Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui also attending.

According to The Standard, Thailand’s ambassador is based in Beijing and also oversees diplomatic relations with North Korea. The same arrangement applies to the ambassadors of Bangladesh and the Philippines. None of the reports identified Thailand’s representative by name.

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Previously, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly was responsible for welcoming foreign ambassadors and accepting their credentials.

The change followed an amendment to North Korea’s constitution in March 2026. Article 90 now gives the chairman of the State Affairs Commission, a position held by Kim as the country’s head of state, the authority to receive diplomatic credentials from foreign envoys.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on the ceremony on November 23, saying Kim also delivered a speech in which he insisted that North Korea had no intention of pursuing territorial expansion.

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According to NK News, Kim told the ambassadors that Pyongyang’s foreign policy “neither pursues supremacy nor expansion”. He also promised that foreign diplomats’ privileges and immunities would be protected in accordance with international law and North Korean legislation.

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However, Kim argued that the security situation in East Asia required North Korea to strengthen its defence capabilities quickly.

South Korea’s Ministry of Unification described the speech as a restatement of North Korea’s existing positions.

Yang Moo-jin, a lecturer in North Korean studies, told NK News that receiving the ambassadors together was likely intended to portray North Korea as a normal state and strengthen ties with friendly countries.

Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said the ceremony demonstrated growing confidence in Pyongyang’s diplomatic activities.

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