Japanese woman’s dramatic weight loss transformation stuns the Internet

Photo courtesy of hk01 (Website)

The transformation of a Japanese woman who dramatically lost weight has stunned the Internet, with her before-and-after photos becoming a social media sensation.

In Japan, the second Monday of January each year is celebrated as Coming of Age Day. It’s a day dedicated to those who have reached the age of 20, marking their transition into adulthood. On this day, many dress up and take commemorative photos with friends.

The woman, known as Nagamura, shared her weight loss secrets online and posted photos comparing her appearance during her school years to her present-day look. Nagamura’s transformation from being overweight, weighing over 90 kilogrammes, to a slender beauty has left many in awe of the drastic change.

Nagamura, who is popular for sharing her weight loss tips on social media, followed this trend. She posted a photo of herself celebrating her Coming of Age Day the previous year, looking radiant in a pink kimono. But what caught the Internet’s attention was the comparison she made with a photo from her high school days.

This post garnered overwhelming attention, receiving 83,000 likes and being shared 5,000 times. Netizens commended Nagamura’s dedication, saying that she has become a source of inspiration for many wishing to transform themselves.

In related news, in Bangkok, Thailand, a dietary supplement executive, Nuttawat, was arrested for distributing weight loss pills linked to four deaths. The pills contained prohibited substances, leading to a warrant for Nuttawat’s arrest in January 2022.

Initially arrested in 2018, he was released on bail and failed to return to court. Recently apprehended in Huai Kwang, Nuttawat claimed ignorance of the dangerous ingredients, citing illness and fear of Covid-19. Thailand’s FDA had previously warned against Gomax Coffee, which contained Sildenafil, a controlled substance with severe health risks.