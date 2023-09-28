Japanese parents use ‘Boss’ t-shirts to humorously challenge daughter’s suitor

Image courtesy of Sanook

A viral image making its rounds among Japanese Internet users showcases a couple clad in dark t-shirts adorned with unique phrases. When translated from Japanese, these phrases read “Final Boss” and “Mid-Level Boss,” exuding a strong presence. The story behind this image is truly heartwarming.

The individual who shared this image revealed that the couple in the photograph is, in fact, her parents. The snapshot was taken on the day when her sister’s boyfriend had come to formally seek her hand in marriage.

In a light-hearted gesture, the parents had planned to wear these amusing shirts to welcome their future son-in-law. The mother went a step further by removing her apron, ensuring the message was prominently displayed, as though they were ready to face a challenge and protect their daughter from her boyfriend.

However, upon their initial meeting, laughter quickly ensued, melting away the boyfriend’s nervousness. The atmosphere during the proposal was harmonious, and everyone got along splendidly.

Following a joyful meal and extensive discussion, the parents decided to entrust their beloved daughter to her boyfriend, convinced that he would take excellent care of her, as reported by Sanook.

When this image was shared online, numerous netizens found the family’s relationship to be heartwarming, joyful, and intriguing, commending the parents for their delightful sense of humour.

“I also want a shirt like that. Seeing this, I couldn’t help but laugh.”

“It would have been funnier if the daughter’s boyfriend also wore a similar shirt. Regardless, he definitely won in the end!”

“Sometimes, the mid-level boss can be stronger than the final boss. The boyfriend should be careful.”

“In truth, after defeating the final boss, the mid-level boss remains strong. You have to power up and fight again.”

“Are there any hidden bosses?”

