BTS’ J-Hope answers call of duty, enlists in South Korean military amid fanfare

BTS star J-Hope gets a crew cut in readiness for military service.

BTS sensation J-Hope is set to commence his obligatory South Korean military service today, according to local media, becoming the second member of the immensely popular K-pop group to enlist, leading to an overwhelming show of support from fans.

The spectacularly successful septet has generated a global cultural impact, selling out stadiums internationally and topping major US charts while contributing billions to South Korea’s economy and amassing a devoted fanbase known as ARMY.

However, all able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve at least 18 months in the military, and the longstanding debate over whether BTS warranted an exemption concluded when Jin, the group’s senior member, enlisted in December.

J-Hope, or Jung Ho-seok, is reportedly due to begin his five-week basic training at an army boot camp in Gangwon province today, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

The 29 year old showcased his newly trimmed, military-approved buzzcut on Weverse late last night, sharing images of himself with fans. He said…

“I love you, ARMY. I’ll go and come back safely!”

The post was flooded with thousands of comments from supporters, many of whom lamented the group’s ongoing hiatus.

“Be careful and stay healthy. ARMY will do its best to stay positive by streaming and supporting the things you love and enjoy! Say hi to Jin for us, please. We will miss you so much!” one fan wrote.

“It suits you so well,” another commented on J-Hope’s buzzcut. “With much respect, I salute you. For your loyalty, honour, and sense of duty to serve your country.”

Jin, who is presently serving in the military, left a remark “D-1♡” on one of J-Hope’s Weverse posts yesterday, indicating that he had one day remaining before enlistment.

On April 1, the band’s agency HYBE confirmed that J-Hope would be enlisting, but refrained from disclosing details to “prevent any issues that might occur from crowding.”

The agency said…

“Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry.

“The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only… Fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site.”