Israeli doctors save Palestinian boy in pioneering reattachment surgery after cycling accident

Picture courtesy of stefamerpik, Freepik

In a remarkable medical achievement, Israeli physicians have successfully performed a reattachment operation on a child’s head, following a collision with a vehicle while he was cycling that left him with an almost severed neck. The pioneering surgery was conducted at a hospital in Jerusalem.

The local press revealed that the patient, Sulaiman Hassan, a 12 year old Palestinian residing in the West Bank, suffered from a traumatic accident while riding his bicycle. This resulted in his skull detaching from the top of his spinal column – with doctors reporting that his skull was almost decapitated from the base of his neck. Leading the hours-long surgery was Dr. Ohad Inaf, a bone and joint specialist, who reported that metal plates were utilised to fix the damaged structures, eventually saving the boy’s life. Doctors commented that the patient’s risk of death was significantly high, reported Khaosod.

Dr. Inaf further stated that the child’s survival was primarily due to the medical capabilities and modern technology available in the operating theatre. Although careful follow-up surveillance of his recovery will be necessary, postoperative evaluations indicate that the boy does not suffer from sensory or motor deficits. He functions normally, including being able to walk independently. The father of the boy expressed his profound gratitude to the doctors for their professional care, modern technology, and swift decision-making capabilities that saved his son’s life.

Notably, this extraordinary medical endeavour took place back in June, but the public announcement only followed in July, once it was confirmed that the boy had sufficiently recovered. The latest reports indicate that young Hassan has been discharged from the hospital and remains under close hospital supervision.