Israeli doctor caught with 300 Thai plants at Tel Aviv airport

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 15, 2026, 1:16 PM
2 minutes read
Israeli doctor caught with 300 Thai plants at Tel Aviv airport
Photo via Israel Tax Authority

An Israeli doctor faces legal proceedings after customs officers discovered approximately 300 plants from Thailand packed into five suitcases at Ben Gurion Airport, with the passenger claiming they were intended for his private garden.

The seizure was announced on Tuesday, October 13, by Israel’s Tax Authority and Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, following the doctor’s return from Thailand.

According to The Jerusalem Post, inspectors discovered banana saplings and staghorn ferns inside the luggage of the passenger, who lives in central Israel.

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During questioning, the doctor reportedly explained that collecting unusual ornamental plants was his personal hobby and that his garden had gradually developed into what he described as a jungle.

However, he had brought the plants into Israel without the necessary import permits.

The plants were confiscated by inspectors from the ministry’s Plant Protection and Inspection Services, while airport customs investigators questioned the doctor and initiated legal proceedings.

Israeli officials warned that importing plants without authorisation, even for personal use, violates the country’s Plant Protection Law.

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The ministry said plants from Thailand presented particular concerns because they could carry pests and pathogens not currently found in Israel.

Banana plants were considered especially risky because the introduction of foreign diseases could severely damage Israel’s banana-growing industry.

Shlomit Zioni, director of the ministry’s Plant Protection and Inspection Services, warned that even seemingly healthy plants could carry pests and diseases capable of damaging agriculture and the natural environment.

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She urged travellers not to bring plants, fruit or vegetables into Israel without the necessary approvals, stressing that personal use or good intentions did not remove the potential risks.

The ministry credited cooperation between customs officers and plant protection inspectors with preventing the unauthorised introduction of the plants.

Thailand also maintains procedures for exporting plants, including inspections and phytosanitary certificates where required.

According to Thailand’s government information portal, exporters applying for phytosanitary certification must present their plants for inspection and comply with the importing country’s plant health requirements.

However, Israeli officials have not disclosed whether the doctor obtained any export documentation before departing Thailand.

The doctor’s identity has not been released, and no court ruling or specific criminal charges have been announced.

In related news:

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 15, 2026, 1:16 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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