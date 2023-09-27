Iraq fire tragedy: Wedding inferno kills 100 and injures 150 in Nineveh province (video)

Photo: news.sky.com.

A devastating fire at a wedding in the northern region of Iraq led to the tragic loss of at least 100 lives. The Iraq fire tragedy, which left more than 150 individuals injured, occurred in the Al-Hamdaniya district in Iraq’s Nineveh province.

The news was reported today, though the cause of the fire remains undisclosed.

The local media initially reported the death toll, while Agence France-Presse (AFP) noted that the injuries exceeded 150.

The fire broke out in a banquet hall during a wedding ceremony. Health officials in the Nineveh province confirmed, “There are 100 dead and more than 150 injured in a fire at a wedding hall in Al-Hamdaniya.”

Rescue workers and firefighters climbed over charred building remnants in search of survivors, as reported by Reuters.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia’ Sudani, posted a message on Twitter, urging all officials to maximise their efforts to expedite aid and alleviate the suffering of those impacted by this unfortunate Iraq fire tragedy.

“We request the authorities to mobilize all efforts to expedite assistance and relief to those affected by this unfortunate incident.”

The INA state news agency reported that the Iraq fire tragedy occurred in the Al-Hamdaniya district of Iraq’s northern Nineveh province.

Early reports suggested that the fire started when fireworks were set off, while flammable panels might have contributed to the ignition, according to Iraq’s civil defence directorate.

Footage from the site showed firefighters navigating through the charred wreckage of the building in their search for survivors, reported KhaoSod.

