Internet idol’s public exposure on bus sparks outrage: potential 9000 baht fine

Image courtesy of Sanook

A viral video has sparked both criticism and shock among netizens in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The short clip reveals a woman, known for her provocative figure, openly exposing her chest while seated on a public bus, in full view of other passengers.

The 12-second-long video, shared extensively across social media platforms, shows the woman, dressed in a single-strap beige dress, casually pulling down her top to expose her chest. She then quickly adjusts her clothing as if nothing had happened. Reflected in the bus window, other passengers can be seen, seemingly oblivious to her actions.

The clip, it has been revealed, was filmed back in the year 2021 but has only recently been shared widely, prompting heated discussions among online communities. It was also reposted on Taiwanese social media groups, further fuelling its viral status.

Some internet users have identified the woman in the clip as a Hong Kong-based internet idol, known as Qing Er. Known for her seductive photoshoots in Taiwan, she has a significant online following, with over 234,000 followers on Instagram. Frequently posting pictures showcasing her attractive figure, she sometimes includes links to other platforms, including adult-only platforms that charge subscription fees.

Speculation has arisen as to whether the filmed scene was part of a paid photoshoot. However, it remains uncertain whether the location of the filming was in Hong Kong or Taiwan.

Follow us on :













Under Hong Kong law, indecent behaviour in public, which includes exposing or displaying any part of the body indecently in a public place, constitutes an offence. Offenders can be fined up to HK$2,000 (approximately 9,000 baht) and face up to six months in prison, reports Sanook.

In recent news, a Chinese bride-to-be took off her clothes in the middle of a busy street. It was discovered that her action of stripping naked was because she found her fiancé cheating on her before the wedding. For more information, click the LINK to read more.