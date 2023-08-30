Aussie mother pays for 24 year old son’s first sexual experience at a brothel (video)

Picture courtesy of Sanook

The mother of a 24 year old Australian living with paralysis for the past 12 years accompanied her quadriplegic son to a Gold Coast red-light district for the first time so he could lose his virginity. A life-altering car accident left the young Aussie man, Jake, with no sexual experiences, a concern his mother recently addressed by paying for his first sexual encounter.

The life-shattering car accident occurred on New Year’s Eve in 2012, while Jake was en route to meet friends. After the incident, he was left with only the use of his mouth and thumb, his remaining existence bound to a wheelchair.

His mother Gail took Jake on a fishing trip to Tweed Heads, New South Wales, where they met Willem Powerfish, a prominent figure in the Australian online community. During their interaction, Jake’s lack of sexual experiences came under discussion. Upon learning that Jake had never had a girlfriend since the accident, Willem decided to cut their fishing trip short and suggested taking Jake to a nearby brothel instead, reported Sanook.

Willem assured Jake he “could choose whether you like this woman or not, and if you don’t, you don’t have to do anything.”

Gale noted her son’s sheer happiness as he entered the brothel. She said…

“I couldn’t help but cry with joy when I saw my son going into the brothel.”

The sex worker informed Willem that she was able to successfully arouse Jake and complete the entire procedure. Gale was moved to tears of joy at this news. She expressed profound gratitude towards Willem.

“I hope that some people will understand that even if we have brain injuries or various impairments, we still have desires.”

The establishment where Powerfish took Jake, Le Penthouse Suites, is described as the “most premium brothel in Gold Coast,” offering luxurious and arousing sexual experiences.

Before gaining Internet fame, Powerfish worked in disability care and witnessed first-hand the struggles of families with disabled members grappling with sexual topics.

“I used to work in disability support, and one of our patients was brain-disabled, and we took him to a brothel… I hope that anyone watching this video of mine, who has a family member with any disability, will understand that we are all human and we all have desires.”

Follow us on :













A story with a happy ending, what more could you ask for?

For more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.