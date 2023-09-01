International student survival: Girl trapped in bathroom escapes after six-hour ordeal using tweezers

Photo: Weibo

A six-hour struggle for survival unfolded as an international student found herself trapped inside a bathroom with no one to help her. The student ingeniously used a pair of tweezers to carve a hole in the door, eventually managing to kick the door open and free herself. This incident, a stark reminder of everyday hazards, sparked intense debate when reported.

The international student survival incident occurred in Melbourne, Australia, where a Chinese student, surnamed Wen, had just moved into an apartment. Being new to the place, she was unfamiliar with the facilities, and inadvertently locked herself in the bathroom. With the only key in her possession and her phone battery depleted, she had no way to call for help.

Initially, Wen called a friend for help, but as she had the sole key, her friend was helpless. With her phone battery exhausted and no alternative left, she had to devise a way out of her predicament. Surveying her surroundings for anything that could assist her, she noticed a pair of tweezers within her reach and began to rapidly carve a hole in the wooden bathroom door.

Wen revealed that she was lucky to have a wooden bathroom door as she could use the tweezers to carve a sizeable hole. She then poured water into the hole to soften the wood, continuing this process for two hours. Eventually, she collapsed on the floor, feeling dizzy, hungry, and cold. But, determined to escape, she decided to get up and kick the door. Her efforts finally paid off as she made her way out of the bathroom, reported KhaoSod.

She confessed that the thought of the incident still terrifies her. She used her bare feet to kick the weakest part of the wooden door with all her might until it broke open.

“I was stuck from 1pm to 6.30pm, and my foot and leg are injured.”

Following the harrowing experience, she is now more cautious about her surroundings and advises everyone to inform their relatives and friends about their whereabouts, in case of emergencies.

A video documenting the incident shows the floor covered with handwritten notes, written by Wen in both Chinese and English on toilet paper, hoping someone passing by could assist. However, she managed to escape on her own eventually. The wooden door was left with a large hole, big enough for a petite person to crawl through.

