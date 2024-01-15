Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts again, causing ash rain and evacuations

Photo courtesy of Giva Alputra/AP

Mount Merapi, an Indonesian volcano, erupted for the second time in a month, sending a 1,300-metre high plume of ash into the sky and covering nearby homes, vehicles, and evacuation tents in volcanic ash. This latest eruption occurred on Sunday, with no reported fatalities.

Mount Merapi is among over 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, notorious for their unpredictable and sudden eruptions. The cause of these eruptions typically isn’t due to deep-level magma movement, which makes forecasting difficult. Additionally, the volcano’s location on the Ring of Fire in the Pacific Ocean, a curve of volcanoes and fault lines circling the Pacific basin, increases the risk of major earthquakes.

Since last Friday, Indonesian authorities have evacuated at least 100 people, upgrading the volcanic alert level from 2 to 3. The country’s geological agency, observing Mount Merapi in West Sumatra province, recorded the eruption with an ash column rising about 1,300 metres (4,265 feet) from the summit. This was followed by ash rain, with eruption debris covering roads and vehicles in nearby villages.

The volcano in West Sumatra province erupted at least twice at 3.37am. The agency has urged people within a radius of 4.5 kilometres from the eruption centre to evacuate, given the potential for lava to follow rivers and valleys, the agency said.

“In case of rain, we urge people to wear masks to prevent respiratory illnesses.”

Some locals have visited hospitals to check their respiratory health, and authorities distributed masks last month, reported KhaoSod.

In December, an eruption of Mount Merapi resulted in a dense 3-kilometre (over 9,800 feet) ash plume, claiming the lives of 24 climbers and injuring several others.

In March of the previous year, Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s active volcano, erupted, projecting ash up to 7 kilometres. The Level 3 alert remained, noting 553 earthquakes and 19 lava discharges in the week. Authorities warned of danger, reminiscent of the lethal 2010 eruption.