Flaming love: Pre-wedding photoshoot sparks wildfire, shuts down Indonesian park (video)

A pre-wedding photoshoot gone awry in Indonesia’s Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park caused a substantial wildfire, forcing the temporary closure of the popular tourist site. The fire, which spread over 312 acres, was sparked by a flare used in the photoshoot.

National park officials revealed that the fire was ignited by a flare shot during a pre-wedding photoshoot of a couple on the grassy hills of Bromo, known among tourists as Teletubbies Hill. The dry grass ignited rapidly, causing a swift-spreading fire.

A video posted on TikTok account @jalankebromo, viewed over 61.9 million times, shows the couple’s pre-wedding shoot and the rapidly spreading wildfire.

Park officials stated that it seemed that the individuals disregarded warnings about lighting fires that could lead to wildfires, reported Sanook.

Recently, police apprehended a 41 year old organiser named AP, who had led the couple to the location for the photoshoot. He instructed his team to light the flare to enhance the photoshoot. However, the flare caused the dry grass on Bromo’s hill to catch fire, which quickly spread.

Police have charged the organiser, AP, with taking the couple to shoot pre-wedding photos at Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in West Java without permission. He brought five flares for the photoshoot, one of which ignited the wildfire, burning grasslands and forests within the Bromo Park area of approximately 312 acres.

Under Indonesian law, anyone found guilty of violating forest laws may face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of 1,500 million rupiah (about 3.5 million baht) (US$97,000) for any act of negligence leading to a wildfire.

