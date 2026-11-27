At least 13 workers are dead and 13 missing after floodwater poured into an illegal gold mine in Bogor, West Java, on Monday night. Rescuers spent Thursday working two shafts about 100 metres deep, in the dark, on wet rock, before stopping for safety that night.

Thirty-seven people went into the two shafts on Monday afternoon to dig for gold, in Bantar Karet village in Nanggung district, about 60 kilometres south of Jakarta. Heavy rain fell on Mount Butak that afternoon and the Ciseureuh River, whose bank runs about three metres from the entrances, overflowed into them.

Eleven got out before the water filled the shafts, West Java police spokesman Hendra Rochmawan said, which left 26 underground, 19 in one shaft and seven in the other.

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Nobody told the police for most of a day. Residents and relatives tried to pump the water out themselves, but the river refilled the shafts faster than they could clear them.

Police were notified at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, roughly 16 hours after the flooding. Reports from the site say people held back because calling it in would expose the mining as illegal.

The state mining company Antam passed a formal report to the Jakarta search and rescue agency shortly after midnight on Wednesday, which started a full operation.

By Thursday 325 personnel were on the site. They were lowering themselves on ropes into openings about a metre wide, using submersible pumps to draw the water down and trying to seal the points where groundwater was seeping back in.

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The tunnels run both vertically and horizontally and twist as they go, which is what makes the depth so hard to work. Desiana Kartika Bahari, who heads the Jakarta search and rescue agency, said the depth, the narrow access and the lack of light were shaping how the search was run.

Work stopped on Thursday night. Both shafts were close to full with water and mud, and the teams were waiting for conditions safe enough to go back in, the state news agency Antara reported. West Java police chief Hengki said Basarnas, the national search and rescue agency, decides when the search pauses and resumes, and asked families not to go looking on their own.

Thirteen bodies had been brought out of the 26 reported missing as of early Thursday, and six of them have been identified by the West Java police disaster victim identification team. The Associated Press put the number recovered higher, at 16, with 10 still underground.

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On the fourth day the chances of finding anyone alive had become slim, Rochmawan said, adding that it would take a miracle although the search would go on.

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The shafts sit on Mount Butak, inside the Pongkor concession held by Antam. The company says the flooded workings are not part of its operations and that the mining there was unauthorised.

Informal mining is common across Indonesia, where the ore is often in places officials struggle to reach. Workers face collapses, flooding and poisoning, and gold is often processed with mercury and cyanide and little protective equipment.

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The same area has killed before, and several miners died of carbon monoxide poisoning in an illegal gold mine there in January, according to local reporting. Police say they are investigating who ran the operation and who paid for it.

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