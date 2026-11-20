An Indian rickshaw driver was reportedly arrested after repeatedly asking a Thai-French YouTuber for a kiss during a livestream at a fair in Udaipur, India.

The YouTuber, JustKeth, shared a clip from her livestream on Facebook and Instagram on November 14. The incident took place at a fair in Udaipur on November 13.

The footage showed a man approaching the YouTuber and asking to take a photograph with her. She agreed, but he then asked her for a “lip kiss”, prompting a shocked reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man repeatedly asked, saying, “Please, please, please,” while JustKeth continued to refuse. They eventually took a photograph together, after which he asked to shake her hand. She declined and offered him a fist bump instead.

JustKeth then turned back to her livestream, with her discomfort visible in her expression.

The video quickly attracted attention online, reportedly reaching 6.2 million views. Many Indian social media users criticised the man’s behaviour.

According to The Siasat Daily, officers from Surajpole Police Station investigated the footage and arrested the man on November 16.

He was identified as Aftab, also known as Gabru, and reportedly faced an obscenity charge. Police said the investigation was continuing.

Police officer Kamalendra Singh told the media that the man was not a stranger to JustKeth. She had reportedly hired him as a driver to visit tourist attractions around the city, and he had driven her for two days before the fair.

Following the incident, JustKeth wrote on social media that most Indians she had met had been kind and helpful. She added that one man’s behaviour should not represent an entire country.

Similar news