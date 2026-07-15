Indian customs seize cannabis hidden on flight from Phuket

Indian customs officials seized about 1.5 kilogrammes of suspected hydroponic cannabis on July 12, hidden beneath a passenger seat on a flight from Phuket to New Delhi.

The seizure took place at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) under an operation led by the airport’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU).

Officials said they used the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling before stopping a passenger who arrived on Air India flight AI2377 from Phuket via the Green Channel. They also conducted a detailed search of the aircraft.

Although no prohibited items were found in the passenger’s luggage, officers discovered six sealed packages concealed beneath a seat in row 12 of the cabin.

Officials said the six sealed packages were believed to contain hydroponic cannabis with a gross weight of approximately 1.5 kilogrammes, including the packaging.

According to Indian customs, the passenger admitted to hiding the packages beneath the seat. The accused was arrested under Section 43(b) of India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, while the suspected cannabis was seized under Section 43(a). Further investigations are reportedly underway.

TravelNews reported that the case has attracted attention because Thailand has repeatedly warned travellers that cannabis and cannabis products cannot be taken out of the country.

The case follows several recent incidents involving travellers accused of attempting to take cannabis from Thailand.

In April, 22 Sri Lankan Buddhist monks who had just returned from Thailand were arrested at an airport in Colombo after customs officers allegedly found cannabis hidden in their luggage.

In another case, a French woman appeared in court in June after she was arrested on drug possession charges upon arriving at Perth International Airport in Australia from Thailand.