Hun Sen has said that the decision to delay Cambodia’s exit from the United Nations list of least developed countries was his own, taken while he was prime minister, because leaving would have cost the country access to cheap loans.

The Senate president made the admission in a Facebook reply on November 26. It sat under a video he had shared of the academic Chhay Tech explaining how LDC graduation works, posted two days after Laos left the category.

“There is one more important point, the interest rate at which we borrow,” Hun Sen wrote. “Least developed countries get concessional interest. For me, when I was prime minister, I thought hard about this point, because with commercial interest we would lose heavily.”

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He added that the delay “was a decision taken on my own responsibility at the time”, and closed with a proverb. “Please remember, if you cannot yet stand firm, do not run, it will make us fall.”

Laos leaving the list has become a political problem in Phnom Penh. Cambodian outlet Fresh News said some politicians had used the news to attack the government led by the Cambodian People’s Party. Critics have asked why a neighbour could graduate while Cambodia waits until 2029.

The comment Hun Sen answered had listed what Cambodia stands to lose. The Facebook user set out seven benefits of LDC status, among them duty-free access to developed markets, development aid, extra time to meet World Trade Organization obligations and climate finance.

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His son answered the same question from a podium the next morning. Prime Minister Hun Manet told the Cambodia International Business and Investment Forum on Koh Pich that once the United Nations found Cambodia ready, it could take a three-year preparation period ending in late 2027 or a five-year one ending in 2029, and it took the longer. He said a government policy committee settled on five years with Cambodia’s development partners, after studying both.

Cambodia did not want something that merely looks good without being good to eat, Hun Manet said, using a Khmer expression, and wanted both at once. The country would not lie around as a least developed country, he said, but its exit had to be sustainable.

He gave the numbers behind that. Graduation needs income per head of at least 1,222 US dollars and Cambodia reached 2,750 dollars this year, and it needs a human assets score of 66 against Cambodia’s 77.53. The economic and environmental vulnerability score has to be under 32, and Cambodia’s is 22.15.

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The United Nations put Cambodia on the LDC list in 1991. It met all three graduation criteria for the first time at the 2021 triennial review, and again in 2024. The General Assembly then set the date at December 19, 2029, with an exceptional five-year preparatory period.

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What that costs is visible next door, where Laos had been on the list since 1971 and first met the criteria in 2018. The UN Development Programme has warned it could now face less favourable terms on concessional loans from Japan and South Korea, and lose access to the LDC Fund.

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The Lao numbers show why a government would think twice: public and publicly guaranteed debt reached about 87% of GDP last year, according to UNCTAD, and interest payments took 16% of government spending, more than healthcare and education combined.

Hun Manet listed the rising cost of development finance as one of five global trends bearing on Cambodia, which became a lower-middle-income economy in 2015.

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