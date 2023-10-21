Hong Kong man praised for compassionate act during public altercation with naked woman

Picture courtesy of Sanook

Panic swept through the streets as a woman was spotted running naked, eventually engaging in an altercation with a man. Amid the chaos, one man took compassionate action, earning praise from onlookers.

Recently, a video clip circulated in Hong Kong’s WhatsApp groups showed a naked woman running wildly on the street before engaging in an altercation with a man. The bizarre incident left onlookers startled, but one man who happened to be passing by did something that earned a commendation from the public.

It was reported that the incident occurred around 1pm on October 19, according to local police. The woman had reportedly stormed into a shop on Wharf Road, North Point, grabbed some store decorations, and then ran off. Police officers were dispatched to investigate the situation and later revealed that the suspect was mentally disturbed and had damaged property in the store.

The video, one minute and 28 seconds long, was shared on a Hong Kong internet group and WhatsApp. The incident took place opposite the Wharf Centre in North Point, where an argument broke out outside a shop located on the ground floor of a building, reported KH01.

A naked woman was seen screaming and running to the other side of the street, then coming back to speak to a man in white shorts. The naked woman ran to another side of the street, slipped and fell, in full view of a large crowd of spectators, causing many to gasp and retreat.

The woman stood up without covering her body and walked back to the middle of the street. A man in white approached and grabbed her arm, both of them pushing each other, seeming to be arguing. The man in white then pushed her against a wall and turned to confront the person filming the video.

However, while people were shocked and bewildered by the situation, one man walked by, took off his jacket and offered it to the naked woman, asking her to cover herself. The video ended there.

After the video of the incident was shared, netizens focused on the man who appeared at the end of the clip, praising his heartwarming act of offering his jacket to help the naked woman.

