Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow passes away at 57

Photo courtesy of asiaone

Renowned Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow bid an unexpected farewell just days after celebrating her 57th birthday.

The beloved star, well-known for her illustrious three-decade-long career in the entertainment industry, left her fans in mourning on December 11, as her studio confirmed the devastating news following a whirlwind of social media speculation.

The studio’s sombre announcement on Weibo left a poignant message.

“We are saddened to announce that Kathy has left us on December 11, due to the unsuccessful medical treatment of her illness. May there be no diseases in heaven, and that we would meet again in the next life. Dear Kathy, we hope that you will continue to be happy in the next world, and your family is forever proud of you.”

The storm of rumours began when a mysterious Weibo post claimed Kathy’s demise on the evening of December 11. Although the post was swiftly deleted, it catapulted to the top of Weibo’s hot search list, prompting Sohu Entertainment to dig deeper into the unfolding saga.

Attempting to unravel the mystery, reporters contacted Kathy’s studio, only to be met with evasive responses. Undeterred, they persisted, revealing that insiders disclosed a friend of Kathy reached out the day before, finding nothing amiss. However, subsequent attempts to contact her after the rumours surfaced proved futile, intensifying the air of uncertainty.

Fuelling the speculation, rumours hinted at a possible lupus relapse, a disease Kathy reportedly battled in 1998, forcing a hiatus from showbiz. Kathy, however, had never addressed these rumours herself, reported Asia One.

Legacy

Throughout her illustrious career, Kathy graced screens with memorable performances, including roles such as Connie Lee Wah in Looking Back in Anger (1989) and Tuyao in The Ashes of Love (2018). Her last public appearance was at the ninth Ya’An Panda and Nature Film Week in early November, and she updated her Douyin profile on December 8, just days before her untimely demise.

Follow us on :













As the news of Kathy’s passing reverberated, Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), the television broadcasting company based in Hong Kong, expressed deep regret and condolences, acknowledging her significant contributions to the industry. Her ex-husband, actor Ray Lui, whom she was married to between 1988 and 1989, paid tribute in a heartfelt Weibo post, expressing shock at the sudden loss.

Hong Kong celebrities, including Eddie Cheung and Gordon Lam, joined the chorus of condolences. Cheung Siu Fai reminisced about working closely with Kathy, describing her as the actress he collaborated with the most, while Gordon Lam fondly remembered her as a hearty sister who loved to laugh.