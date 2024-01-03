Claudine Gay steps down amid plagiarism and anti-semitism accusations

Photo courtesy of Harvard (Instagram)

Claudine Gay, the first black dean of Harvard University, stepped down amid accusations of plagiarism and allegations associated with anti-semitic sentiments within the institution. Alan M. Garber has been appointed as her successor.

Gay, the dean of the prestigious Harvard University, announced her resignation amid a plagiarism controversy and her criticized endorsement of the US Senate committee’s anti-semitic attitudes within the university.

The New York-born Gay is the second university dean to step down, following the resignation of Liz Magill, the dean of the University of Pennsylvania, in December.

The reason for the 53 year old’s resignation announcement yesterday stemmed from allegations that parts of her 1997 thesis were copied.

The investigators examining the matter did not provide clear information about the source of the content, only indicating that the issue was not considered a breach of academic research rules, reports Sanook.

Another issue was Gay’s statement to the US Senate committee concerning the university atmosphere following the Israel-Hamas war. Many criticized that the renowned university allowed the growth of anti-semitic thoughts within its premises.

This led to several student protests, including administrators and financial supporters of the university. The American political scientist’s statement to the Senate committee exerted immense pressure on her, ultimately leading to her recent resignation.

Harvard University appointed Garber to serve as the acting dean, according to the university’s statement yesterday.

In related news, four individuals, including Harvard Medical School’s morgue manager, Cedric Lodge, have been accused of trafficking stolen human remains.

Lodge allegedly took body parts, such as heads, brains, skin and bones from corpses donated to Harvard University’s medical school and sold them online.

His wife, Denise, is also among the accused, having sold the body parts to buyers in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The illicit operation reportedly took place from 2018 to 2021. Read the full story HERE.