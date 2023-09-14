Hanoi inferno: Devastating apartment fire claims 56 lives, leaves 37 injured

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

A devastating fire that engulfed a ten-storey apartment complex in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, tragically claimed at least 56 lives. The fire, which began on the evening of September 12, left an additional 37 people injured, who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Hanoi Firefighters worked tirelessly to control the blaze and rescue trapped residents from the apartment block. Nguyen Kwang Minh, the owner of the apartment complex, is currently under scrutiny as authorities hasten to investigate the cause of the fire.

Charges of violation of fire safety regulations have been levied against Minh. Hanoi residents reported hearing a thunderous noise around 11pm local time on Tuesday, followed by thick black smoke billowing from the apartment building.

Eyewitnesses also suggested that the fire originated from the building’s motorbike-packed parking floor. After the fire was extinguished, the charred remains of motorcycles were evident, painting a grim picture of the disaster.

In a show of concern and solidarity, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the survivors at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi yesterday, September 13. The aftermath of the fire saw Hanoi rescue workers in full swing, transporting victims to hospitals.

This is not the first time Vietnam has faced such a calamity. Previous fires, such as the karaoke shop fire and the blaze at the Landmark 81 skyscraper in Ho Chi Minh City, the tallest building in ASEAN, have raised serious concerns about fire safety regulations in the country. The recent apartment fire in Hanoi, which has claimed so many lives, only adds to this increasing concern.

The tragedy of the Hanoi apartment fire serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent fire safety measures and regulations. As investigations continue, the hope is for justice for the victims and stricter enforcement of safety regulations to prevent such events in the future.

