Giant carpet python’s rooftop-to-tree journey stuns Australian family

Picture courtesy of iamiandyi TikTok.

A shocking video of a 5-metre carpet python slithering across the roof of a house in Australia before moving onto a tall tree has gone viral. The footage, posted by TikTok user @iamiandyi, has amassed over 25 million views.

The Australian family, amid their lunch, witnessed the colossal snake making its way from their rooftop to a nearby tree. The clip’s caption, “Only in Australia, you see a 5-metre carpet python in the suburbs,” revealed the incident took place in Queensland.

The remarkable footage shows the giant carpet python moving from the house roof to a nearby tree, then from one tree to another, as adults and children watch in awe and suspense. Many viewers were left wondering how the python was able to navigate such heights from the house roof to a tall tree and onto another tree, reported KhaoSod.

Snake experts explained that carpet pythons can climb trees due to evenly distributed muscles, which assist in gripping trees. However, experts cautioned the public not to approach too closely as, although typically not dangerous to humans, they will bite if they feel threatened.

A snake handler added that carpet pythons have 80-100 small teeth, implying that their large size could cause damage if they were to bite.

Six days ago, Sarayut Malachan had a rollercoaster of luck this past week. After purchasing some lottery tickets and boiling up some snake eggs to eat, he was attacked by a large python. While recovering from the vengeful snake bite, he discovered he won the lottery.

Follow us on :













The 68 year old man was sleeping in a security post on a chicken farm when the python attack occurred. The snake was over 3 metres long and had previously visited the area where it had stolen and eaten numerous chickens. To read more click HERE.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.