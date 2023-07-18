French woman faces charges after disfiguring husband’s genitalia in drunken row over infidelity

Picture courtesy of Afif Ramdhasuma, Unsplash

In an alcohol-fuelled bout of domestic violence, a French woman savagely disfigured her 45 year old husband’s genitalia during a heated argument. The altercation took place near the French city of Toulouse, in the southwestern village of Portet-sur-Garonne. The altercation was over allegations of infidelity at a party the previous night.

The 36 year old wife and her husband were reportedly drunk when a verbal confrontation about extramarital affairs got out of hand late on July 10. Her anger at her husband’s alleged cheating at a party the last night peaked, leading her to grab and vehemently wrench her husband’s genitals, The Sun reported.

The ferocity of her assault was such that most of her husband’s foreskin and the tip were torn off, causing him to bleed. Additionally, she severely injured his ear, causing a tear.

When paramedics arrived, the victim was found responsive, but in excruciating pain. He was promptly taken to the Rangueil Hospital in Toulouse. According to the prosecutors, he underwent a medical examination to determine the severity of his injuries, and while his life was not in danger, his condition was reported to be serious.

Meanwhile, local police detained his wife while he was languishing in the hospital, facing grave assault charges. The husband, too, fell under scrutiny, as allegations of domestic violence surfaced against him.

