A ‘quacking’ tale: French Bulldog’s rubber duck feast ends in surgical intrigue

In a truly ‘quacking’ turn of events, China witnessed a peculiar incident as a French Bulldog swallowed ten rubber duck toys, which subsequently had to be surgically removed by veterinarians. The bemused owner had been perplexed by the gradual disappearance of her rubber duck collection, but sheer astonishment struck when CT scan findings unveiled the source. This case is not an isolated incident, with numerous reports of similar occurrences surfacing on international websites.

The local media reported that the French Bulldog’s owner recounted often receiving rubber ducks as gifts, which she would then give to her dog to play with. Over time, she noticed the toys gradually disappearing but was unable to find them.

Suspecting her dog might have ingested them, she rushed him to the hospital for a CT scan. The x-ray results left her in shock, as it showed a total of 11 rubber ducks in her beloved dog’s stomach. The vets had to perform an immediate surgery to remove them, which cost her a hefty 8,000 yuan, approximately 40,000 baht. However, the owner expressed no regrets.

The veterinarian who performed the surgery revealed that they were fortunate the incident had not resulted in any harm, despite the dog having swallowed such a significant number of rubber toys.

The dog recovered remarkably quickly. Subsequently, the owner shared images of her scolding the mischievous dog, who seemed unbothered and slept throughout.

The incident quickly gained attention online and served as a cautionary tale for pet lovers. One netizen shared a similar experience where their cat had swallowed a large foam piece, costing them over 9,000 yuan or about 44,000 baht for the surgery. They willingly paid the price due to their love for their pet.

Swallowing small rubber toys can be extremely dangerous for dogs as it could potentially lead to choking, breathing difficulties, or intestinal blockage. Dogs’ digestive systems cannot process rubber materials. Therefore, if a dog is suspected to have ingested a rubber toy, it is crucial to seek immediate veterinary assistance, reported KhaoSod Online.

