Pilot attack on Flydubai prompts emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

A co-pilot on a Flydubai flight allegedly stabbed a pilot and attempted to crash the aircraft while it was travelling towards Israel yesterday, September 30. An emergency landing in Saudi Arabia was successful, and all passengers were safe.

A Flydubai flight travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Israel made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on September 30 after a co-pilot allegedly stabbed another pilot and attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s controls.

All 172 passengers, most of whom were Israeli nationals, were reported safe following the landing in Tabuk.

ADVERTISEMENT

A passenger on Flydubai flight FZ 1073 shared a video showing a disturbance and violence on board, seeking assistance from an online community. The footage appeared to show the alleged attacker being arrested, while two injured people needed help.

One of the injured men wore an airline uniform and was later confirmed to be a pilot, identified as Indian national Smit Machchhar. He is reportedly in stable condition after treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft reportedly departed the United Arab Emirates for Israel with 172 passengers on board. During the journey, crew members requested an emergency landing after reporting a physical altercation on the aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, the aircraft rapidly descended approximately two hours after departure. It lost more than 17,000 feet, or around 5,200 metres, in two minutes before its destination was changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot allegedly stabbed another pilot and apparently attempted to crash the aircraft.

Netanyahu said he had spoken to an Israeli passenger who described the aircraft spinning and rapidly losing altitude. According to the passenger’s account, he and a crew member managed to enter the cockpit and restrain the alleged attacker as he attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s control systems.

Another crew member reportedly entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft, enabling it to land safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu praised the passengers and crew members who intervened, describing their actions as exceptionally brave and resourceful. He said their efforts had saved lives and prevented a potential disaster.

The Israeli prime minister added that all passengers were safe and out of danger following the emergency landing. He also said the suspected attacker had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi officials.

Flydubai said the reasons behind the incident remained unknown and were subject to a formal investigation. The circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain under investigation, and no motive has been established.

Israel’s Defence Minister stated that the incident was an attempted jihadist terror attack. Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry described the stabbing as a terrorist attempt targeting Israelis, the United Arab Emirates, and the Abraham Accords.

Flydubai announced it has suspended flights to and from Israel pending an investigation into the incident.

Similar news