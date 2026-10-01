Pilot attack on Flydubai prompts emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 10:05 AM
2 minutes read
Pilot attack on Flydubai prompts emergency landing in Saudi Arabia
Photo via AP

A co-pilot on a Flydubai flight allegedly stabbed a pilot and attempted to crash the aircraft while it was travelling towards Israel yesterday, September 30. An emergency landing in Saudi Arabia was successful, and all passengers were safe.

A Flydubai flight travelling from the United Arab Emirates to Israel made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on September 30 after a co-pilot allegedly stabbed another pilot and attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s controls.

All 172 passengers, most of whom were Israeli nationals, were reported safe following the landing in Tabuk.

ADVERTISEMENT

A passenger on Flydubai flight FZ 1073 shared a video showing a disturbance and violence on board, seeking assistance from an online community. The footage appeared to show the alleged attacker being arrested, while two injured people needed help.

One of the injured men wore an airline uniform and was later confirmed to be a pilot, identified as Indian national Smit Machchhar. He is reportedly in stable condition after treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

FlyDubai aircraft emergency landing
Photo by Ariel Schalit via AP

The aircraft reportedly departed the United Arab Emirates for Israel with 172 passengers on board. During the journey, crew members requested an emergency landing after reporting a physical altercation on the aircraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, the aircraft rapidly descended approximately two hours after departure. It lost more than 17,000 feet, or around 5,200 metres, in two minutes before its destination was changed.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot allegedly stabbed another pilot and apparently attempted to crash the aircraft.

Netanyahu said he had spoken to an Israeli passenger who described the aircraft spinning and rapidly losing altitude. According to the passenger’s account, he and a crew member managed to enter the cockpit and restrain the alleged attacker as he attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s control systems.

Flydubai passenger with blood on shirt
Photo by Tomer Appelbaum via AP

Another crew member reportedly entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft, enabling it to land safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu praised the passengers and crew members who intervened, describing their actions as exceptionally brave and resourceful. He said their efforts had saved lives and prevented a potential disaster.

The Israeli prime minister added that all passengers were safe and out of danger following the emergency landing. He also said the suspected attacker had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi officials.

Stabbing on FlyDubai aircraft
Photo by Ariel Schalit via AP

Flydubai said the reasons behind the incident remained unknown and were subject to a formal investigation. The circumstances surrounding the alleged attack remain under investigation, and no motive has been established.

Israel’s Defence Minister stated that the incident was an attempted jihadist terror attack. Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry described the stabbing as a terrorist attempt targeting Israelis, the United Arab Emirates, and the Abraham Accords.

Flydubai announced it has suspended flights to and from Israel pending an investigation into the incident.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 10:05 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Searchers find body of 12 year old boy swept away in Sa Kaeo floods Thailand News

Searchers find body of 12 year old boy swept away in Sa Kaeo floods

5 minutes ago
Thailand weather today, 1 October: thundershowers in 29 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 1 October: thundershowers in 29 provinces

4 hours ago
Phuket shop owner alleges 2 foreign women fake missing change before assault Phuket News

Phuket shop owner alleges 2 foreign women fake missing change before assault

17 hours ago
Baby found in Bangkok hotel fridge after abortion Bangkok News

Baby found in Bangkok hotel fridge after abortion

17 hours ago
Bangkok shelters 23 dogs, cats rescued from flood-hit areas Bangkok News

Bangkok shelters 23 dogs, cats rescued from flood-hit areas

18 hours ago
Inside Bangkok Community Theatre and its biggest musical yet Thai Life

Inside Bangkok Community Theatre and its biggest musical yet

18 hours ago
Siam Amazing Park closes for 6 months after Bangkok floods Thailand News

Siam Amazing Park closes for 6 months after Bangkok floods

18 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 2 to 4)

18 hours ago
Krabi kosher restaurant raided for reopening under suspected nominee scheme Krabi News

Krabi kosher restaurant raided for reopening under suspected nominee scheme

19 hours ago
Bombing, caltrops and CCTV fires hit Pattani overnight Crime News

Bombing, caltrops and CCTV fires hit Pattani overnight

19 hours ago
‘I don’t think I can continue to defend the company,’ Thai Airways worker says Thailand News

‘I don’t think I can continue to defend the company,’ Thai Airways worker says

19 hours ago
3 Polish developers build flood information platform for Bangkok Bangkok News

3 Polish developers build flood information platform for Bangkok

20 hours ago
Thai Airways baggage delays ‘affect country’s image,’ says minister Aviation News

Thai Airways baggage delays ‘affect country’s image,’ says minister

20 hours ago
4 Bangkok men charged after towing tub in floodwater with motorbike Bangkok News

4 Bangkok men charged after towing tub in floodwater with motorbike

20 hours ago
Thai woman finds man under bed in Czech hotel, says staff offered little help Thailand News

Thai woman finds man under bed in Czech hotel, says staff offered little help

21 hours ago
Rayong village floods in 20 minutes after wall gives way Eastern Thailand News

Rayong village floods in 20 minutes after wall gives way

21 hours ago
Strong currents of floodwater sweep 12 year old boy in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Strong currents of floodwater sweep 12 year old boy in Sa Kaeo

23 hours ago
British mum claims set-up after Cambodia cannabis arrest Crime News

British mum claims set-up after Cambodia cannabis arrest

23 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels 37 additional flights through October 1 Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels 37 additional flights through October 1

24 hours ago
Child disappears in drain while walking bicycle through floodwater Thailand News

Child disappears in drain while walking bicycle through floodwater

24 hours ago
GPS sends lorry carrying backhoe into flooded Chon Buri canal Thailand News

GPS sends lorry carrying backhoe into flooded Chon Buri canal

1 day ago
PM criticised for giving cash to flood victims in Saimai, Bangkok Bangkok News

PM criticised for giving cash to flood victims in Saimai, Bangkok

1 day ago
Two US Navy ships to dock in Phuket with 5,000 personnel Phuket News

Two US Navy ships to dock in Phuket with 5,000 personnel

1 day ago
Bangkok&#8217;s flood disaster zone reduced from 50 districts to 29 Bangkok News

Bangkok’s flood disaster zone reduced from 50 districts to 29

1 day ago
Drug suspect holds toy shop worker hostage in Pattaya Pattaya News

Drug suspect holds toy shop worker hostage in Pattaya

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai Airways baggage delays ‘affect country’s image,’ says minister