First-time dad’s intense concern for wife during childbirth wins hearts in viral video

The power of a first-time father’s concern for his wife stole the limelight in a viral video clip recently. The man in the video disregarded the nurse’s attempt to hand him his newborn baby, focusing instead on worrying about his wife’s condition after childbirth.

Caught on the closed-circuit video feed from a maternity ward in Hubei province, China, was a scene filled with anticipation and concern on a man’s face. Wrought with worry, he hardly glanced at his newborn child when the nurse presented the baby to him, instead directing his anxious gaze back towards the delivery room door.

His immediate question to the nurse was, “Where is my wife?” The news that his wife was undergoing stitches didn’t assuage his concerns at all. Displaying a look of raw pain, he said…

“I’m really worried about her. How is she now?”

At this point, the newborn had to be entrusted to his mother for holding. Attempts by the nurse to reassure him with details of the baby’s health, including the information that the newborn was a boy, weighing 3 kilograms, 51 centimetres tall, born at 9.39am, on July 17, fell on deaf ears. The newly minted dad was more concerned about his wife than his new son.

His concern for his wife’s well-being was so paramount that even when suggested to wait in a more comfortable area downstairs, he chose to adamantly stay put, telling his mother…

“You go downstairs, mother. I need to wait for my wife here.”

Without a moment of hesitation, he did not follow his mother downstairs to see his son. Instead, he focused his anxious gaze back on the delivery room door waiting for his wife.

Once the video footage hit the Internet, it generated quite a stir, going viral immediately due to his displays of unyielding concern for his wife. Netizens were left in awe at his devotion to his wife throughout the childbirth process. On a lighter note, the viral video also sparked quite a few humorous remarks, including ones like…

“Dear daddy, do you care about me at all? Am I just an accident?”

“He probably didn’t hear a word about the details of his child. He doesn’t even know if it’s a boy or a girl!”

“His spirit certainly went for delivery with his wife. He heard nothing of what the nurse said!”

“Yes, a child is very important, but his wife is his number one priority. Having a husband like this won’t make childbirth feel so painful!”

“Somehow, after watching this video, I have more faith in marriage. Perhaps, childbirth won’t be that frightening!”

“Watching this made me cry a little. When I delivered mine, only my brother accompanied me to the hospital. My husband was comfortably sleeping at home!”