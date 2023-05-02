Battles in Sudan risks catastrophic humanitarian crisis

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Intense fighting continues between rival factions in Sudan, escalating concerns of a humanitarian disaster, as hundreds of thousands of refugees are forced to flee. Clashes between the regular army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, have been ongoing since April 15. Casualties continue to mount, causing the mass exodus of Sudanese citizens into neighbouring countries.

Many are unable to afford the long journey to the borders, finding themselves trapped in the city with scarce supplies of food, water, and electricity. The top United Nations aid official in Sudan, Abdou Dieng, has warned that the situation in the country is becoming “a full-blown catastrophe”. Various governing bodies, including African Union and the international community, are urging the warring parties to declare a ceasefire but to no avail.

Foreign governments continue with efforts to evacuate their citizens, with thousands of foreign nationals being brought to safety via air or sea transport. Humanitarian aid begins to trickle in, albeit slowly, as hospitals, humanitarian facilities and foreign aid groups face destruction and looting. Due to the conflict, at least 528 individuals have been killed, and approximately 4,600 have been injured.

The United Nations refugee aid agency, UNHCR, is preparing for the eventuality of over 800,000 individuals fleeing Sudan and seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. The nation’s health sector, already struggling, is facing further difficulties as only 165 health facilities in Khartoum remain operational. The WHO has recently delivered six containers of medical equipment to Port Sudan to help treat trauma injuries and severe acute malnutrition.

The chaotic situation is not limited to Khartoum, however, as widespread lawlessness has taken hold in El Geneina, the West Darfur state capital, causing significant fatalities and displacements. Operational clinics and camps for the internally displaced are being looted, and at least 330,000 people are affected, with over 70% of them in the West and South Darfur states. Doctors Without Borders has warned that its activities in West Darfur have been suspended almost entirely due to the devastation caused by the fighting, Bangkok Post.