Fatal slip at Indian restaurant prompts safety warning after 18 year old worker’s death

A tragic accident unfolded at a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh, India where an 18 year old employee tragically lost his life when he slipped and suffered a fatal head injury while rearranging tables after the restaurant had closed. This shocking incident occurred on September 9.

The heartbreaking incident unfolded in the presence of the chef and several other staff members who were engaged in cleaning and casual conversation nearby. The 18 year old worker, while rearranging the tables, was walking backwards to move one of them when he unexpectedly slipped and fell backwards, striking his head against the floor. Immediately, the young man remained motionless on the ground.

The teenager’s fellow workers rushed to his aid but he found he was unconscious. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital but the doctors were unable to save him. The young man was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

However, the 18 year olds family expressed their grief and believed that his colleagues did not take him to the nearest hospital. Instead, they took him to a private hospital, causing a delay in treatment that ultimately led to his death.

The incident was captured by the restaurant’s CCTV camera and later shared on social media as a warning to others not to overlook any form of risk, no matter how small it may seem, as it could unexpectedly turn out to be life-threatening.

A 55 year old foreign man slipped on some mossy steps and broke bones in his neck at Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi province, Thailand, his devastated wife reported on Friday.

