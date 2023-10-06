Russian attack on Ukrainian village during funeral leaves 51 dead (video)

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP.

Russian military forces launched a fatal attack on the village of Hroza, located in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, killing at least 51 individuals, including an eight year old boy. The tragic event occurred when villagers were attending a funeral service for a resident, a soldier who had fallen defending the country against Russia’s invasion.

The soldier’s family, including his wife, son who was also a soldier, and daughter-in-law, were among those who tragically lost their lives in the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the incident.

“This act couldn’t even be called a beastly act – because it would be an insult to beasts.”

Zelensky then accused Russia of deliberately targeting the village.

“Who could launch a missile at them? Who? Only absolute evil.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence stated that there were no military targets in Hroza, which is purely a civilian community.

Oleh Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, described the Russian attack as the bloodiest crime ever committed in the region. Synegubov emphasised that all the victims were inhabitants of Hroza village, constituting almost 20% of the village’s population.

“One in five of the villagers died from a single act of violence.”

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Interior Minister, stated that every family in Hroza was affected by the attack. President Zelensky echoed his words, stating that the act was beyond beastly and an insult to beasts. He accused Russia of intentionally attacking the village during the memorial service.

“This was not a blind strike. Who could launch a missile at them? Only absolute evil.”

The aftermath of the Russian military strike was a grim scene with bodies seen at a playground where police experts were at work. Medical workers were visibly shaken as they stood near the bodies of the victims, reported KhaoSod.

This horrific event is part of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has drawn international attention and condemnation.

