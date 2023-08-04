Financial dispute: Online gaming leads to tragic real-life confrontation in South Korea

Photo courtesy of m.hankookilbo via KhaoSod

In South Korea, a chilling online feud case unfolded where authorities discovered a deceased man and another critically wounded inside a vehicle parked on a busy highway near the city of Azu South Jeolla province. The seemingly gruesome situation, according to the ongoing investigation, is believed to have stemmed from a deadly game designed to resolve a persisting financial dispute.

Authorities established that the two men were found inside the vehicle on Monday, with brutal injuries on their thighs. The post-mortem examination of the deceased identified the cause of death as sepsis and intense blood loss stemming from a wound inflicted by a rock.

Police investigations revealed that the men, who met via an online game three years prior, had engaged in an enduring financial dispute. The implications of their conflict led to a decision of cohabitating within the same vehicle, just escalating the tensions between them. The financial dispute reportedly spanned over three weeks prior to the grim event.

Their conflict resolution strategy involved a bizarre game, where the first to fall asleep would receive five strikes to the thigh with a rock, administered by the other. This led to severe injuries inflicted on their hands.

The tragic culmination of their deadly game occurred around 11.40am on Saturday, when one of the men lost his life due to excessive blood loss. The surviving man, under treatment in a hospital, is facing involuntary manslaughter charges reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Detectives hypothesising the duo’s deep obsession with their peculiar game, which led to their disconnection from reality, reportedly found a contract undersigned by both men. Within this document, a clause dictates the punishment of rock-inflicted thigh injuries for the first to succumb to sleep.

With disputes being a cause of concern, a Thai man recently killed his companion with a hoe over a cannabis argument. Read more HERE.