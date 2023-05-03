Russian trains hit by explosives near Ukraine

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post

An unidentified explosive device has derailed a Russian freight train near the border with Ukraine, marking the second such incident in two consecutive days. This comes amid a series of attacks in Russia and Crimea, including a drone strike on an oil depot and power lines being blown up near Saint Petersburg. The explosions and strikes come as Russia prepares to celebrate the May 9 Soviet victory over the Nazis, a significant event during President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Despite not claiming responsibility for these recent attacks, Ukraine has announced it is finalising preparations for a spring offensive, which it revealed weeks ago. Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia’s western Bryansk region, confirmed that the train was derailed by an unknown explosive device at Snezhetskaya station. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

On the previous day, a similar explosion caused a train to derail and catch fire near Unecha, also in the same region but closer to the Ukraine border. While Russia’s government has attempted to maintain an image of safety within its borders during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, it has recently acknowledged an emerging security threat due to these attacks, reports Bangkok Post.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian intelligence services are working diligently to ensure security, as they are aware of the potential for Ukraine to continue planning and executing terrorist attacks. In response to the train derailment, Russian Railways issued a statement blaming “unauthorised persons” for interfering with rail transport operations but did not mention the use of an explosive device.

Over 65 people have been detained since the beginning of the conflict on charges of railway sabotage in Russia, and the recent derailments mark the first time officials have confirmed such attacks. Meanwhile, Denmark has pledged 1.7 billion kroner (US$250 million) in military aid to Ukraine to support the upcoming offensive by providing mine-clearing vehicles, ammunition, and financial assistance for procuring air defence.

This package aims to bolster Ukrainian efforts to repel Russian forces from their currently-held territories in the eastern and southern regions. The Acting Defence Minister of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, stated that the equipment is essential to help pave the way for Ukrainian tanks and mechanised infantry entering the frontline. The recent developments highlight the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as the former faces increased security concerns at home due to sustained attacks.