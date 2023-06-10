Man City claims first Champions League title, completes treble

In a historic moment, Manchester City has secured their first-ever Champions League title, defeating Inter Milan with a 1-0 victory at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium. This win marks the completion of a treble for the team, making them the second English club to achieve this feat.

On Saturday, Spaniard Rodri scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute, resulting in a triumphant season for the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners. This victory also marks the third time coach Pep Guardiola has claimed the prestigious trophy.

Despite losing key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to injury during the first half, Manchester City persevered. Although Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals this season, failed to find the net for the fifth consecutive match, his team still managed to outperform their opponents.

The win signifies Manchester City’s long-awaited ascent to the pinnacle of European football, 15 years after the Abu Dhabi ruling family transformed the club into one of the world’s wealthiest. Owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was present to witness his team’s crowning achievement – only the second time he has attended a match in person during his 15-year tenure.

Rodri’s winning goal was a result of collecting Bernardo Silva’s cutback and firing through a congested penalty area. The elation was palpable as he sprinted towards the City fans, sliding on his knees in celebration.

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku had an opportunity to equalise late in the game, but his header was aimed directly at Ederson from approximately four metres away. Soon after, teammate Federico Dimarco struck the bar from close range, only for his follow-up shot to ricochet off Lukaku.

This victory has placed Manchester City alongside Manchester United as the only English clubs to complete a treble, with United having won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in 1999.

Follow us on :













“Unbelievable night, I’m so happy. Difficult to put into words. I think today we made history,” City captain Ilkay Gundogan told BT Sport. “It was clear it was going to be difficult for both teams. We weren’t our best in the first half. It was a 50-50 game. One goal made the difference as it often does in finals. We feel very fortunate it was for us.”

Gundogan added, “We knew everyone was talking about the treble. The pressure was there, but I think this team is built to handle pressure in the best possible way.”