English actor Tim Curry, Rocky Horror star, dies aged 80

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 27, 2026, 2:23 PM
2 minutes read
English actor Tim Curry, Rocky Horror star, dies aged 80 | Thaiger
Photo via AP/United Archives/FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

English actor Tim Curry, best known for his role as Dr Frank-N-Furter in the musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died aged 80 at his home in Los Angeles.

According to the BBC, Curry died peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, on August 25, his longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz confirmed. Curry had suffered a major stroke in 2012 but continued working in the years that followed.

Rise to fame with Rocky Horror

Born in Warrington in 1946, Curry began his professional acting career in the original London production of the rock musical Hair in 1968.

His defining role came five years later when former castmate Richard O’Brien asked him to audition for a new musical. Curry was cast as the flamboyant Dr Frank-N-Furter and first played the character at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 1973.

Tim Curry, the English actor famed for The Rocky Horror Picture Show and a five-decade career across stage and screen, has died aged 80.
Photo via IMDB

The musical’s growing popularity led to the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with Curry reprising the role. The film was not an immediate success in cinemas but gained a devoted following and became a cult classic. It went on to hold the record for the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

Curry later became known to horror audiences as Pennywise the clown in the 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King’s It. He also played Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island and appeared in films including Annie, Clue, The Hunt for Red October and Home Alone 2.

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Broadway success and later career

His career extended well beyond film and television. Curry received three Tony Award nominations on Broadway, beginning with his performance as Mozart in Amadeus in 1981.

He was nominated again for My Favourite Year in 1993 and received his third nomination for playing King Arthur in the Monty Python musical Spamalot in 2005.

Tim Curry, the English actor famed for The Rocky Horror Picture Show and a five-decade career across stage and screen, has died aged 80.
Photo via AP

Curry also found a new generation of fans through video games, with his performance as Soviet Premier Anatoly Cherdenko in the 2008 game Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 becoming part of online meme culture.

A major stroke in 2012 left Curry using a wheelchair. He subsequently concentrated on voice acting while continuing to make appearances at film conventions.

Despite his health problems, Curry continued working as an artist and writer. His memoir, Vagabond, was published last year.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 27, 2026, 2:23 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.