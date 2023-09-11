Eight-legged, three-eyed unusual calf birth stuns Vietnamese community

Photo courtesy of Sanook.

A cow in north-central Vietnam shocked villagers when it gave birth to an unusual calf with eight legs, three eyes, and two tongues, according to a report. Despite appearing ready to give birth on the afternoon of August 1, the cow’s health dramatically deteriorated until the morning of August 2.

Locals in the community of Điền Quang, Bá Thước district, Thanh Hóa province, described the difficult birthing process the cow endured.

“Consequently, we had to assist the cow with the birth. Despite our extensive experience and training, this was a particularly challenging task due to the calf’s multiple limbs.”

However, everyone was even more shocked when they discovered the calf’s peculiar characteristics. Unfortunately, due to the difficult birth, the unusual calf was already deceased inside its mother.

According to a local named Hai, this was the fifth calving event for this particular cow. All previous births had proceeded normally and had not been as difficult as this one. Although the cow’s health during pregnancy was normal, the gestation period was unusually long.

The Deputy Chairman of the Điền Quang Community Committee confirmed that an unusual calf with eight legs, three eyes, and two tongues had indeed been born in the community, a phenomenon similar to conjoined twins. The incident attracted considerable attention, and many people rushed to see the unusual calf. However, as the calf was already deceased, the owner had subsequently buried it, reported Sanook.

A few months ago, a similar incident took place in Thailand. A two-headed calf was born in a Thai village. Initially ignored and thrown into the water, it gained importance after an elderly man had a dream about it. The villagers retrieved the unusual calf, considering it a divine omen due to its two heads, four ears, four eyes, and four legs. They held a funeral and planned to build a shrine in its honour.

