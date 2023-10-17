Egypt unearths 3,400-year-old cemetery from New Kingdom era packed with ancient treasures

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery of a 3,400-year-old ancient cemetery from the New Kingdom era at the Tuna El-Gebel necropolis in the southern Minya governorate.

These burial grounds belonged to high-ranking officials and priests of ancient Egypt, according to Mostafa Waziri, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Waziri said the excavation, led by an Egyptian archaeological team, has unearthed a large number of rock-cut tombs and hundreds of other archaeological finds in the Al-Ghuraifa region.

“The discovery of a new kingdom cemetery in the fifteenth nome of Upper Egypt is a premiere.”

Waziri indicated that these grounds were traditionally known for old and middle kingdom burials. This discovery follows seven years of excavation efforts in the area.

Many uncovered artefacts include a well-preserved papyrus measuring around 16-18 metres in length. Preliminary studies suggest the text pertains to the Book of the Dead. Also found was a colourfully engraved wooden coffin belonging to a daughter of the high priest of Djehuti, an ancient Egyptian god.

Follow us on :













The archaeological team, which has been exploring the Al-Ghuraifa region since 2017, also unearthed a variety of trinkets, jewellery, stones, mummified wooden coffins, and small engraved figures called Ushabti, crafted from clay and wood.

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.