Unearthing riches: Danish man strikes gold with million-baht discovery in second-hand cabinet

A young Danish man stumbled upon three bars of pure gold worth over 7 million baht hidden inside a second-hand kitchen cabinet he had bought from a deceased tycoon. Despite the potential financial gain, he chose to hand the treasure over to the police.

In 2019, Ajey, a resident of Denmark, caused a media stir with his accidental fortune. Being a fan of vintage items, he spent 100 euros (3,800 baht) on an old kitchen cabinet that once belonged to a retired tycoon who passed away in March of that same year.

While renovating the purchased kitchen cabinet, Ajey was dumbfounded to find something concealed behind the drawer walls. To his disbelief, he discovered three bars of pure gold weighing a hefty 4.87 kilograms. This discovery equated to an estimated value of 191,000 euros (7.3 million baht). Despite the considerable sum that could have significantly improved his quality of life, he ultimately decided to present this newfound wealth to the police instead of pursuing a selfish sale, reported Sanook.

Local police shared with the media that the gold bars had been hidden in the cabinet for several decades. They commended the young man for his right conduct as the concealed gold was not his property.

This incident mirrors a similar event from early 2017 when a 61 year old music instrument repairman in England found 913 coins, minted between 1847 and 1915, while servicing a piano for a school. Experts valued this discovery at a high of 500,000 pounds (22 million baht).

The piano was known to belong to an elderly couple who were unaware of the hidden treasure, even though they had owned the piano for 33 years. Eventually, they donated it to a school in Shropshire, England, which was in dire need of musical instruments.

In April, a lucky fisherman stumbled across 3 kilogrammes of rare whale puke – or ambergris – while taking a stroll on the beach in Rayong, eastern Thailand. If genuine, he can sell the “floating gold” for 3 million baht (US$87,931). To read more click HERE