Costa Rica’s deadly score: Footballer falls victim to crocodile attack at Rio Cañas River

Picture courtesy of Jam Press Vid.

In an unnerving incident, a vacationing family in Costa Rica witnessed a lethal crocodile attack. The tragic event unfolded as a 29 year old man was dragged underwater by a large crocodile while he was swimming in the Rio Cañas River. He was a footballer for the local Deportivo Rio Cañas team, who succumbed to his injuries from the attack.

The horrifying incident occurred on Saturday, July 29, when Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz took his wife and two young children aged eight and three for a leisurely day by the Rio Cañas River. The day turned deadly when a large crocodile attacked Lopez, gripping him with its powerful jaws before diving underwater.

A shocking video captured by nearby locals and tourists recorded the horrifying incident. It subsequently depicts locals and authorities hunting down the aggressive crocodile, which was later shot and killed. The crocodile’s remains were retrieved by locals and placed on the riverbank. Following the grim discovery of the crocodile attack, locals embarked on a search for Lopez, hoping to recover his body for religious ceremonies, reported the Mirror.

On July 31, Deportivo Rio Cañas, the football team that Lopez played for, held a funeral service for him and initiated a collection of donations to assist Lopez’s family – now bereft of their primary breadwinner. Details of the incident were reported on Deportivo Rio Cañas’s Facebook page, including information on donations to support the bereaved family, appealing to the community’s spirit of compassion. The post read…

“Good morning, Rio Cañas community and our neighbours. We want to inform you about a sum of money collected to support the family of Jesus Lopez ‘Chucho’ for today’s terrible misfortune. If you wish to collaborate, please assist.

Follow us on :













“If you wish to donate physical or other types of help, you can deliver it to the house of Don Daniel Serrano. Doña Tica will receive all your kindness with an open heart. Thanks in advance. God bless you.”

Further clips showed the community engaging in pursuit of the crocodile, while two young children, aged eight and three, who were left by their father – a player for the Deportivo Rio Cañas team – grieved his horrifying demise.