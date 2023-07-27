Final kiss of Columbian couple captured on camera before fatal motorcycle mishap

Tragic road accident of Colombian couple, Photo courtesy of Randy Correa (Twitter)

A tragic road accident in the rural municipality of Agustin Codazzi, northern Colombia, saw a sweet moment of a loving Colombian couple promptly switch to sorrow. The couple was filming a charming video while riding a motorcycle, abruptly disrupted by a fatal mishap. The video included what would be their final kiss.

The ill-fated woman, Liliana Paola Macías Beltrán, was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her boyfriend, Estarlig Chaparro Vargas, showing neither of the Columbian couple wearing a helmet. She was recording their intimate moments, playfully questioning Estarlig’s love for her and evoking laughter through a jocular remark. Their affectionate interaction would unexpectedly transpire to be a final farewell, KhaoSod reported.

In the video, Liliana is seen holding the camera to the left of the motorcycle as Estarlig looks back and smiles. Suddenly, as Estarlig looks forward, he loses control of the motorcycle, resulting in the Columbian couple falling to the ground. The background of the video of the Columbian couple becomes blurred, and later, alarmed voices are heard.

Despite witness efforts to help Liliana, she succumbed to her severe injuries on the spot, attributable to her unprotected state. On the other hand, Estarlig sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for further surveillance.

This unfortunate incident involving the Columbian couple sparked considerable concern on the Internet. In response, authorities have reiterated the importance of adhering to the allowed speed limit, to ensure they can stop or avoid obstacles in time. The case remains under further investigation.

In related news, two Cambodian construction workers crashed their motorbike into an electricity pole. One worker died and another was injured in the 1am crash on a curving path in coastal Prachuap Khiri Khan province. To read more click HERE.