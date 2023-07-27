Chinese youths turn mango pits into playful pets

Photos via 九派新闻/WEIBO, 吃货八姐/XIAOHONGSHU.

A recent trend amongst young people in China has taken not just the country, but also the Internet, by storm. The youngsters have started to transform ordinary mango pits into adorable and entertaining mini pets. These quirky creations have swiftly garnered significant attention, most notably on Chinese social media platforms where countless users have been sharing their newfound hobby.

Typically, consumers would dispose of the mango pit after consuming the fruit. However, many Chinese youngsters are now transforming these discarded pear-shaped pits into fun and loving pets, often resembling domestic animals like cats and dogs. The enthusiasm for these mango pit pets is escalating rapidly across the state, with numerous admirers showcasing their innovative creations on various social media platforms.

Intriguingly, these pet owners also attest to the therapeutic benefits. For example, some say that handling the washed mango pits allows them to unwind and relieve stress.

Liu Xiaomeng, who meticulously documents the journey of raising mango pits in an 11-page fruit pet diary, said…

“Although unconventional, this new hobby provides similar satisfaction as nurturing cats and dogs.”

Care must be taken in bringing these ‘pets’ to life. First, the owner requires a toothbrush to rid the pit of any remaining mango pulp. After this, a hairdryer is used to dry up the pit, followed by several sunbathing sessions to avoid any possibilities of fungal growth.

Liu herself has raised two mango pit pets named ‘Ta Mao’ and ‘Er Mao’. She expressed her surprise at the heightened interest in her mango pit pets on Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese social media platform. This unconventional trend doesn’t just stop at emulating cats or dogs – mango pits have been artfully crafted to appear as willow trees or even as eclectic mini-art pieces.

Whilst some people are dubious of the hype, considering it a wasteful or unexciting pastime, several others believe that the key lies in the happiness it brings. They argue that as it does not breach any laws, the hobby is acceptable. The contentment it delivers justifies the practice. Another supporter of the trend posted their opinion that “Modelling mango pits is a great hobby for relaxation, with no need to criticise individuals’ leisure pursuits.”

Despite being viewed as curious by some, the diversion continues to gain traction. It’s clear that for the trendsetters and their followers, these mango pit pets bring joy and relaxation similar to nurturing conventional pets. And though it might just be a fad, for now, these creative fruit pets undoubtedly amuse and fascinate many worldwide, reports KhaoSod Online.