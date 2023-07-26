Liver fluke: Chinese woman discovers severe infection due to family’s raw fish habit

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A Chinese woman’s seemingly minor illness eventually unravelled significant health threats resulting from the family’s unhygienic culinary practices. Despite not consuming raw fish herself, the woman became infected with parasites due to the lack of separation of cutting utensils for raw and cooked foods, resulting in the unfortunate diagnosis of liver fluke.

Lu, 58 years old, from a city in Guangxi province in China, frequently complained of sporadic chest and abdominal pain, vomited severely, and ultimately sought medical help. After examination, doctors noticed an extreme enlargement of Lu’s bile duct, suggesting an infection. Further treatment clearly revealed the existence of a “liver fluke”, the culprit behind her symptoms.

“When questioned further, it was discovered that her family enjoyed consuming raw fish. Even though she did not eat it herself, at home they did not separate the cutting boards used for raw and cooked food, which is likely the cause of this infection,” said her physicians.

It should be known, liver fluke infection, if not severe, may demonstrate no clinical signs. However, prolonged serious infection can lead to various complications such as inflamed bile duct and gallstones. If left untreated, there is a risk of liver abscess, hardened liver, and even liver cancer, reported Sanook.

The report stated that the primary prevention of liver fluke infection is by maintaining cleanliness in food preparation. Second, cultivating good hygiene habits where boards and knives for cutting meat, vegetables, and fruits should be separated and regularly disinfected is significant.

