Unchanged fortunes: Chinese prostitute becomes online sensation for low rates

A Chinese prostitute became an online sensation after it was revealed she maintained the same low rate for the past eight years following her arrest. The woman, from Jiangsu province in China, was arrested by the police recently.

The Chinese prostitute set social media on fire after the unusual story came to light on the mainland. Upon learning her reasons, netizens hailed her as a “beautiful angel” both in appearance and spirit.

The woman, who has been engaged in sex work for the best part of a decade, was recently arrested. The arresting officers were reportedly taken aback when they realized she only charged 35 yuan (170 baht), a rate she had kept consistent for over the past eight years without any increase, reported Sanook.

When questioned by the police about her low rates and why she never increased them, the woman said she wasn’t in the game to make a lot of money.

“I just want to be kind to men. It is not easy for men to support a family. I am doing a good deed.”

Despite the officers being taken aback by her response, they still prosecuted her according to the law.

Following the spread of the news, her story sparked much debate among netizens. Although her face was blurred in the news photos, her real face was inadvertently revealed in the reflections on a black television screen. This led netizens to exclaim, “This woman is very beautiful!”

There were dozens of other positive comments.

“She is a true philanthropist.”

“Humanitarian deeds.”

“I wish she would change her mind.”

