Flatulence incident: Chinese bus tour rocked by passenger’s relentless gas emissions

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A flatulence incident on a bus caused by an unexpected intestinal complication has promoted a flurry of laughter and serious health discussions online. The event took place on a bus tour in China where passengers, including a notable online influencer, were reportedly subject to a barrage of foul-smelling wind expulsions from a passenger.

The influencer, known to her online followers in China, was riding a tour bus for about three hours a couple of days ago and experienced the unforeseen stink. The male passenger seated on the bus seemingly suffered from an extreme bout of intestinal issues. So much so, that she had to shield her nose and mouth with her coat.

Despite such measures, the highly offensive smell proved unbearable. Other passengers on the bus also started feeling dizzy due to the relentless release of unpleasant flatulence odours.

The web idol went further to describe the smelly ordeal. She likened the man’s flatulence on the bus ride to the smell of rotten eggs.

“Once or twice is bearable. But after travelling for three hours, he performed at least 70 or 80 times! It nearly killed us all. Is this a fart or a cannon?”

Distressed passengers screamed and pleaded with the driver to open the windows on the bus, fearing that they would all suffocate from the flatulence. Some even reached their limit and started hurling abuse and profanity, reported Sanook.

The disclosure of the flatulence incident on the bus video created waves online, instigating fits of laughter and numerous amusing comments. Some commenters combined humour with science as they speculated about the possible health issues that the gentleman might be facing.

The symptoms exhibited were suspected to indicate bloating or gastroesophageal reflux disease as these conditions are associated with an excessive gas build-up or slow-moving digestive system that leads to food stasis in the intestines, resulting in a bloated sensation, fatigue and fainting along with other symptoms.

