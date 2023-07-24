Wall-crawler wonder: Internet marvels at Chinese girl’s super-TV viewing skills (video)

Image courtesy of Sanook.

A video of an eight year old Chinese girl clinging to a tall wall while watching television has sparked an Internet debate over her superhero-like powers, only to be soberly explained later. As previously reported, the girl’s mother unknowingly shared footage of her daughter’s peculiar leisurely habits on a popular social platform.

The video was uploaded onto Douyin – a Chinese social media platform – on July 9. The mother captured the scene from a CCTV camera in their living room, showing her daughter hanging onto the highest corner of the room while watching television, while her unfazed sister sat on a couch below. The incident unfolded in a composed silence that was even mirrored by the mother who later revealed that her daughter was typically “hyperactive” but never thought she’d prefer to watch television on a wall.

While sharing the footage on Douyin, the mother who goes by the name @Ruxiangsuisu said…

“No one knew about her special ability until I saw it from the CCTV camera.”

As the unusual pastime surfaced online, it stirred a wave on social media platforms. Some amused netizens chalked up the young girl’s wall-clinging ability to that of a real-life version of the famous comic character, Spiderman.

They humorously suggested…

“Make sure your daughter hasn’t been bitten by a spider anywhere. If so, might as well make her a Spiderman suit.”

“You should get her into rock climbing. She’s definitely going to excel.”

Despite its amusing appeal, some netizens remained concerned about the potential dangers of the child’s behaviour. They argued that the young girl’s acrobatic feat doesn’t derive from any supernatural power, but rather her lightweight body and the textured brick wall allowing for a firm grip.

In corroboration, the mother further clarified that the family lives on Pingtan Island, off the coast of Fujian’s province in southeast China, where the humid weather makes her daughter’s skin slightly sticky, reported Sanook.