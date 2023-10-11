Young Chinese bar server marries boss 16 years his senior, sparking social media debate on age and status

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A 22 year old Chinese bar server’s decision to marry a 38 year old woman sparked a fierce online debate about the gaps in age and social status. The groom, an attractive young man who works as a bar server, surprised his parents with his choice of bride, initially thought to be his mother-in-law due to her age.

The groom, who had once left home for a year to avoid being forced into marriage by his parents, changed his mind within a year and was the one who brought up the marriage topic.

He announced his intention to bring his loved one home, but his soon-to-be wife exceeded his parents’ expectations. When the groom’s parents first saw their daughter-in-law, they mistook her for the mother-in-law or the bride’s mother. However, as soon as they learned that this woman was to become their daughter-in-law, they were outraged and strongly opposed, reported Sanook.

Nevertheless, the son stood firm with a single sentence.

“I won’t get married unless the bride is her.”

Eventually, the parents had to compromise, and the wedding took place, but the drama didn’t end there.

When the wedding photos were revealed, the couple, with a 16 year age gap, attracted a lot of public attention, along with damaging speculation and criticism. The husband had to clarify that although his wife is his boss, they married purely out of love.

“Our relationship is determined by fate, not the vulgarity that everyone is talking about.”

In July, a Chinese mother was left reeling after her 19 year old son informed her of his intentions to marry. To make matters more shocking, the bride-to-be is none other than the mother’s close friend. Social media dubbed the situation as truly shocking.

